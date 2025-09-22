Centre extends ban on NSCN-K for five more years amid security concerns

New Delhi, Sept 22: The central government, on Monday, extended the ban imposed on the National Socialist Council of Nagaland-Khaplang (NSCN-K) along with all its factions, wings and front organisations for five more years.

The ban will be effective from September 28, a notification of the Ministry of Home Affairs informed.

According to the notice, the Centre is of the opinion that the NSCN (K) has declared its aim to create a sovereign Nagaland incorporating the Naga inhabited areas of the Indo-Myanmar region by secession from the Indian Union and aligned itself with other unlawful associations like the United Liberation Front of Assam (UFLA) (I), People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK) and People’s Liberation Army (PLA).

The group is also involved in kidnapping for ransom and extortion of money from businessmen, government officials and other civilians, possessed illegal arms and ammunition and obtained assistance from anti-India forces in other countries to procure arms and other assistance.

"Now, therefore, in exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (1) of section 3 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (37 of 1967), (hereinafter referred to as the said Act), the central government hereby declares the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (Khaplang) [NSCN (K)] along with all its factions, wings and front organisations as an unlawful association," the notification added.

The NSCN-K has continued to be a banned organisation for decades now and it is being extended every five years. Its leader, S S Khaplang, a Myanmarese Naga, died in 2017 after leading the group for decades. The outfit is now run by two of his deputies.

The NSCN-K's rival faction, the NSCN-IM, is currently having peace negotiations with the Centre to find a lasting peaceful solution to the seven-decade-old insurgency problem of Nagaland.

PTI