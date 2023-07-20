Centre directs Twitter to remove video on Manipur women

Guwahati, July 20: The Centre on Thursday directed Twitter and other social media platforms not to circulate the May 4 viral video of the two Manipuri women being stripped naked and paraded in the streets.

“It is imperative for social media platforms to adhere to Indian laws as the matter is currently under investigation,” Government sources told ANI.

Earlier, the Supreme Court said that it is “deeply disturbed” by the video of two women being sexually assaulted and paraded naked in Manipur.

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud said ‘very little’ time will be given to the government to act or else it will step in and take action.

The shocking incident of two women being stripped and paraded nude by a mob of men on a village road came to light on Wednesday drawing massive condemnation and call for action.

The video has provoked sharp reactions from across the political spectrum. Chief Minister N Biren Singh said that first arrest in the case has been made and assured strict action against the perpetrators.

As per reports, the Manipuri women belonged to from one of the conflicting community and the video was two months old as its timeline is May 4, 2023.

Meanwhile, people who were witness to the incident expressed that neither the state nor the central government have the intent or the skills to handle the situation.

According to a news report by Scroll, one of the victim said that she was threatened to take her clothes off or else they will kill her. The victim obeyed to “protect herself” but the mob allegedly slapped, punched and abused her.

Shockingly, a police complaint filed by the relatives of the other victim states that she was “brutally gang-raped in broad daylight”. It is also reported that her when her younger brother tried to defend his sister’s modesty and life, he was allegedly murdered by members of the mob on the spot.

Following the complaint, a case of abduction, gangrape and murder was registered at Nongpok Sekmai Police station against unknown armed miscreants on May 18 but no arrest was made.

Manipur state has been witnessing ethnic clashes since May 3 between majority the Meiteis, concentrated in Imphal valley, and the Kukis, occupying the hills. Over 160 people have been killed in the violence so far.