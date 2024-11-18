Centre deploys 5000 additional CAPF personnel in Manipur to address ‘challenging’ situation

Guwahati, Nov 18: Amidst escalating violence in Manipur, the Centre on Monday announced the deployment of 50 additional Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) companies, comprising over 5,000 personnel, to address the "challenging" security and law and order situation in the state.

The decision follows the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) sending 20 CAPF companies last week, including 15 from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and five from the Border Security Force (BSF), after violence erupted in Jiribam district on November 12, spreading to other areas.

According to reports, the latest deployment includes 35 companies from the CRPF and 15 from the Border Security Force (BSF). These reinforcements are expected to arrive in Manipur this week. The CRPF’s Director General, A D Singh, along with senior officers from other CAPFs, is currently in the state to assess the situation.

The additional forces bring the total number of CAPF companies in the violence-hit state to 218. Security forces have intensified search operations and area domination activities in vulnerable areas of both the hill and valley districts.

In efforts to maintain order, 456 vehicles carrying essential supplies were escorted along National Highway-2 under strict security, with vulnerable locations receiving heightened protection and sensitive stretches monitored by security convoys.

Additionally, 107 checkpoints have been established across various districts to ensure public safety.

Meanwhile, the situation in the state remains tense with reports of violence and protest come in from several districts despite clamping of prohibitory orders by the government.

On Sunday night, one person died, and another was injured when police fired to disperse a mob in Jiribam’s Babupura. The crowd had reportedly ransacked BJP and Congress offices in the area, prompting security forces to respond.

Meanwhile, protests over the alleged killing of six abductees from Jiribam have continued across the Imphal Valley and other regions. Angry mobs set fire to the residences of three BJP legislators, including a senior minister, and a Congress MLA in multiple districts on Sunday night.