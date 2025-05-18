Centre clears four integrated aquaparks in Northeast to boost fish production

Agartala, May 18: Union Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh, on Sunday, said that to boost fish production in the Northeast, the Centre has sanctioned four Integrated Aquaparks in Assam, Tripura, Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland.

After virtually laying the foundation stone of Tripura’s proposed Integrated Aquapark in Unakoti district headquarters, Kailashahar, the Union Minister said that the four are part of 11 Integrated Aquaparks sanctioned by the Centre across the country under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY).

“Tripura and other northeastern states have huge demands for fish, and these states have the potential to increase the production of fish,” Singh told the press.

Later, addressing the function, Union Minister Singh said the Centre would do everything and would always support to make Tripura self-sufficient in fish and milk production.

The Rs 42.4-crore Integrated Aquapark in Kailashahar would serve as a backbone for modernising infrastructure for fish production, processing and marketing in the state, benefiting a wide range of stakeholders across its value chain, he said.

An official statement said the Department of Fisheries, under the Union Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development, has been prioritising the establishment of Integrated Aquaparks as a flagship intervention under PMMSY.

These aquaparks are conceptualised as integrated hubs that offer services ranging from hatcheries and feed mills to cold storage, processing, training, and marketing, all under one roof.

According to the statement, these facilities are not merely physical structures; they are “catalysts for value chain development, innovation, and livelihood generation, particularly for youth and women in the region”.

Under the PMMSY and Blue Revolution, the state of Tripura has received projects worth Rs 319 crore during the last 10 years to support aquaculture expansion, infrastructure, technology infusion, fishers' welfare and market intervention.

--IANS