Centre clears fish import from Bangladesh via Dawki, set to cut prices in Northeast

Shillong, Feb 15: The Centre has cleared fish import from Bangladesh though the Dawki Land Port, a decision which is likely to reshape the region’s marine and freshwater fish supply chain with more affordable and healthier options.

“We have received permission to import fishes through our land customs station. All necessary paper work has been completed. We are now awaiting importers from India to take advantage of this landmark decision,” the Regional Coordinator (Dawki), Land Port Authority of India, TC Chacko, told this correspondent.

Through this port all types of fish are now permitted for import, except live fishes and hilsa. Bangladesh has restricted export of hilsa to India to meet its own market demands. Export of this fish is permitted only on special occasions like Durga Puja and other festivals.

Chacko said that the decision would ensure that prices of fishes would be much more affordable in Shillong and Guwahati markets and elsewhere in the region once importers come forward to take advantage of this decision. “The exporters from Bangladesh are excited over the development,” Chacko said.

Currently, the bulk of the fishes consumed in the North East comes from Andhra Pradesh. Some of the fishes also come from Bangladesh through the Agartala land customs station. The transportation takes about two-three days from Andhra Pradesh and almost a day from Agartala to reach the Shillong and Guwahati markets.

Chacko said that it would take about three hours from Dawki to reach the Shillong market (a total distance of 84 km) and another two-three hours to reach Guwahati. This means that the fish prices will come down significantly due to low transportation costs, he added. The added advantage is that the fishes will also remain relatively fresher, Chacko stated.

Fishes available in the North East markets were found to be unhealthy and laced with formaldehyde, a highly carcinogenic chemical, for preservation on several occasions. “The fishes from Bangladesh will undergo regular checks when they are imported,” Chacko said.

“We are expecting importers from Assam and Meghalaya to take advantage of this positive development so that the consumers of the North East are benefitted,” he said.