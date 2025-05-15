Centre betrayed national sentiment by rushing into ceasefire: Tripura Congress

Agartala, May 15: The Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee raised some sharp questions over the Centre’s decision to accept a ceasefire proposal from Pakistan following “Operation Sindoor,” questioning the "logic" behind the “hurried” move when Pakistan was allegedly in a vulnerable state.

Addressing a press conference at Congress Bhavan in Agartala on Thursday, Congress Working Committee (CWC) member Sudip Roy Barman accused the central government of "betraying the united sentiments of the Indian people".

“After a long time, the nation rose in unison against Pakistan’s terror activities. Every political party, including the Congress, stood behind the central government in this hour of national security crisis. Our armed forces did their job with precision. But the manner in which the ceasefire was accepted, raises several uncomfortable questions,” he said.

He expressed dismay that India accepted a ceasefire without placing any formal conditions, especially at a time when Pakistan appeared to be on the back foot. “It started as a retaliation against terrorism and ended up as a trade negotiation. Terror masterminds like Hafiz Saeed and Masood Azhar remain at large. What kind of message are we sending? And since when did Donald Trump become the authority to dictate our foreign policy?” he asked.

Roy Barman further pointed to what he termed a diplomatic failure on India’s part. While several countries sympathised with India post the initial terror attacks, he noted that no nation stood firmly with India when tensions at the border escalated. “On the contrary, countries like China and Turkey backed Pakistan openly. Where is our diplomatic strength?” he questioned.

He also accused the BJP’s IT cell of misusing artificial intelligence to manufacture and circulate fake images on social media, thereby spreading misinformation. “Despite repeated complaints, the police have failed to act against these elements. This is dangerous for the democracy,” he warned.

The Congress leader demanded that the Prime Minister answer these pressing questions in public, reiterating that "accountability must be upheld even in times of national crisis".