Centre, Arunachal sign MoU for special development package in Siang region

Itanagar, Sep 15: The Centre and Arunachal Pradesh government signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for implementation of a special development package for Siang Region, on Monday.

The initiative is being undertaken as a pre-investment activity of the proposed Upper Siang Multipurpose Project (SUMP), an official communique said.

Under the package, multiple intervention areas have been identified, including livelihood activities, creation of new infrastructure facilities, and upgradation of existing assets in Siang and Upper Siang districts.

Focus sectors also include animal husbandry, piggery, fisheries, poultry farming, horticulture, handloom, bamboo, eco-tourism, and bee keeping.

Officials emphasised that the scheme will uplift the quality of life while strengthening the socio-economic fabric of the region.

As part of the comprehensive plan, the package will also facilitate marketing and branding of local products. Distinct identities will be created for textiles, bamboo-based goods, and other indigenous crafts, enabling artisans to reach wider markets.

The MoU was signed in the presence of the Chief Secretary Manish Kumar Gupta, state coordination, planning and investment commissioner Ankur Garg; secretary to the Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation Department under the Union Jal Shakti ministry V L Kantha Rao; Union Power Secretary Pankaj Agarwal, and S K Sinha, Commissioner (B&B) of the Ministry, respectively.

Further, infrastructure support such as common facility centres, craft-based resource centres, marketing and sourcing hubs, urban haats, emporia, and raw material depots will be established across the region.

Senior officials highlighted that the initiative reflects the Centre's commitment to foster inclusive growth and sustainable development in Arunachal Pradesh.

They added that the package represents a significant investment in the future of Siang and Upper Siang districts, aiming to empower local communities, create sustainable livelihoods, and lay the foundation for comprehensive regional development.

The initiative is expected to provide long-term socio-economic benefits while preparing the ground for the strategic Upper Siang Multipurpose Project, the communique said.

The SUMP, is envisaged as a mega hydroelectric and water storage project. Once implemented, it is expected to contribute to clean energy generation, flood moderation, and water security in the Brahmaputra basin.

Officials said the interventions under the present scheme will ensure that communities in Siang and Upper Siang are better equipped to take advantage of opportunities arising from the project.

