Centre approves Umiam-Shillong 4-lane extension to ease traffic woes

Guwahati, Jan 18: The Centre has given its approval for the extension of the four-lane road from Umiam to Shillong.

The extension will connect the busy stretch between Umiam and Shillong, which has long been plagued by heavy traffic, creating daily bottlenecks for commuters.

Meghalaya's Deputy Chief Minister, Prestone Tynsong, announced the approval, stating that the government will soon begin discussions with consultants regarding the road's alignment.

This will kick-start the planning phase for what is expected to be a crucial infrastructure improvement for the state.

While the four-lane road from Guwahati to Umiam has already been constructed, the stretch from Umiam to Shillong remains a bottleneck due to growing traffic volumes.

The new extension aims to address this issue and ease travel between the two cities, enhancing connectivity.

However, despite the progress on the Umiam-Shillong stretch, the Centre has confirmed that upgrading the Umiam-Jorabat four-lane road to a six-lane highway is not currently a priority.

Instead, focus will be on expanding the Guwahati-Nagaon four-lane road in Assam to a six-lane highway.

In addition to the Umiam-Shillong road extension, the Meghalaya government is advancing other key projects, including a high-speed corridor from Umiam to Ratacherra, with an estimated cost of Rs 24,000 crore, the Deputy Chief Minister informed.

This Greenfield project aims to bypass existing villages and the Shillong Bypass, reducing disruptions and facilitating faster travel.

Tynsong also highlighted the importance of completing these road upgrades as part of the government’s broader strategy to improve regional infrastructure.

He acknowledged the challenges posed by land acquisition for the high-speed corridor and the Shillong Western Bypass but reassured the public that landowners could deal directly with the government or its representatives, eliminating the need for middlemen.

Furthermore, the long-standing disputes with defence authorities over permissions for the construction of Package 1 of the Shillong-Dawki Road have now been resolved.