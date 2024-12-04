Centre approves Rs 46.48 cr for Siang Adventure & Eco-Retreat in Pasighat

Itanagar, Dec 4:Giving a thrust to the tourism infrastructure in Arunachal Pradesh, the Union Ministry of Tourism recently approved Rs 46.48 crore under the Special Assistance to States/Union Territories for Capital Investment (SASCI) scheme for the development of 'Siang Adventure & Eco-Retreat, Pasighat' to make it a globally recognised tourist destination.

Expressing gratitude to Union Minister of Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat for sanctioning the project, Chief Minister Pema Khandu said that the initiative would transform Pasighat into a world-class sustainable tourism hub, "showcasing the awesome natural beauty of our State and boosting local livelihoods." The Siang Adventure & Eco Retreat in East Siang district aims to establish a unique eco-friendly resort and adventure hub near the picturesque Abor Country River Camp, situated along the banks of the Siang River in Pasighat.

The project will tap into the region's immense potential for adventure tourism, ecotourism, and cultural tourism by offering visitors an immersive experience combining nature, adventure, and local culture. The retreat will offer world-class adventure sports like river rafting, kayaking, trekking, and camping, along with eco-friendly accommodation, nature walks, and cultural exchanges with the local Adi community.

The key components of the project include a multipurpose convention centre, landscaping, a swimming pool, ziplining, a viewing gallery, a tourist facilitation centre, etc.

The project will be designed with sustainable tourism practices in mind, aligning with the natural beauty and ecological sensitivity of the area.