Centre approves Rs 40,150 Cr for two hydropower projects in Arunachal

New Delhi, April 9: The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved investments totalling Rs 40,150 crore for the construction of two major hydropower projects in Arunachal Pradesh, as the government accelerates development of renewable energy and regional infrastructure.

The Kamala Hydro Electric Project (1,720 MW) will be built across Kamle, Kra Daadi, and Kurung Kumey districts through a joint venture between state-owned NHPC Ltd and the state government, with a planned completion period of eight years.

“The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved investment of Rs 26,069.50 crore for the construction of Kamala Hydro Electric Project (HEP) in Kamle, Kra Daadi & Kurung Kumey districts of Arunachal Pradesh,” an official statement said, adding the estimated completion period for the project is 96 months.

The plant is expected to generate about 6,870 million units of electricity annually, supporting peak demand management, national grid balancing, and flood moderation in the Brahmaputra basin.

Separately, the Kalai-II Hydro Electric Project (1,200 MW) on the Lohit River in Anjaw district will be implemented via a joint venture between THDC India Limited and the Arunachal Pradesh government, with a target completion in 78 months.

The CCEA “approved investment of Rs 14,105.83 crore for the construction of Kalai-II Hydro Electric Project (HEP) on the Lohit river in Anjaw district of Arunachal Pradesh. The estimated completion period for the project is 78 months,” it said.

Once operational, it is expected to generate around 4,853 million units annually, strengthening power supply in the region and contributing to grid stability.

The Union government will provide budgetary support for enabling infrastructure, including roads, bridges, and transmission lines, alongside central financial assistance toward the states’ equity shares.

PTI