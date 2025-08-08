Centre approves Rs 250 cr package for tribal community development: Tripura CM

Agartala, Aug 8: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Friday announced that the Union Cabinet has approved a ₹250-crore financial package aimed at the development of the state’s tribal communities, fulfilling commitments made to former insurgent groups such as the NLFT (National Liberation Front of Twipra) and ATTF (All Tripura Tiger Force).

Sharing the update on his official social media handle, Saha wrote, “The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved a new component under the existing Central Government’s Special Development Package for Tripura.”

The package, aligned with the Memorandum of Settlement (MoS) signed between the Government of India, the Government of Tripura, and the two erstwhile insurgent groups, is designed to uplift vulnerable and marginalised tribal communities who have not fully benefited from existing welfare schemes.

The funds will be utilised for a wide range of initiatives, including creating employment opportunities, strengthening healthcare facilities, promoting education and skill development, and launching livelihood projects for women and youth. A portion of the package will also be invested in boosting Tripura’s tourism sector to attract visitors from across the country, thereby creating jobs and supporting sustainable livelihoods in the North Eastern Region.

Calling the decision “historic”, the Chief Minister thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for their commitment to fostering peace, stability, and prosperity in Tripura.





Union Cabinet chaired by Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi announced new component under the existing Central Government Scheme of Special Development Package for Tripura:



Rs.250 crore for development of tribals of Tripura as per the MoS signed by the Government of India and… — Prof.(Dr.) Manik Saha (@DrManikSaha2) August 8, 2025



