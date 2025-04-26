Centre approves Rs 132.62 cr project to promote Tripura’s pineapples globally

Agartala, April 26: The Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) has greenlit a Rs 132.62-crore project to promote the state’s famed queen variety of pineapples in international markets. The announcement follows a detailed proposal submitted by the Tripura government aimed at expanding global demand and market access for the fruit.

Tripura, which has over 12,095 hectares under pineapple cultivation, currently produces around 1,77,433 tonnes annually. The queen variety, known for its unique sweetness and aroma, was declared the State Fruit by then-President Ram Nath Kovind in 2018.

During a virtual meeting on Thursday, Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Minister Ratan Lal Nath discussed the proposal with DoNER Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, highlighting the exceptional nutritional value, flavour, and organic nature of Tripura's pineapples. The meeting also included senior officials from both ministries.

Speaking to the media, Phani Bhusan Jamatia, Director of the Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Department, said the organically grown pineapples from the state have tremendous potential in global markets due to the rising preference for chemical-free produce. However, challenges such as limited shelf life—currently around 6 to 8 days—pose hurdles for exports.

To address this, Jamatia emphasized the need for advanced preservation methods and hinted at exploring safe hormonal treatments to extend the fruit's freshness. He also mentioned that an integrated packaging facility is already operational in Agartala, while another is scheduled to be set up in Nalakata, North Tripura, within a month.

Union Minister Scindia expressed strong interest in supporting the project and advocated for the use of modern agricultural technologies including drones, artificial intelligence (AI), and IT-based tools. These innovations are expected to improve surveillance, quality control, and overall productivity, allowing farmers to fetch higher prices in global markets.

The project marks a significant step in positioning Tripura’s pineapples as a premium export product and supporting the livelihood of local farmers through improved infrastructure, innovation, and global outreach.