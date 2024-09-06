Centre approves deployment of anti-drone guns in Manipur

Imphal, Sept 6: The Central Government approved the used of Medium Machine Guns (MMG) in Manipur amid the rising drone attacks in the strife-hit northeastern state.

The repeated drone attacks by suspected militants prompted the centre to take the decision.

Sources revealed Manipur Police has acquired 7.62mm MMG MK 2AI with improved range and accuracy. The medium machine guns will be acquired from the Ordinance Factory in Jabalpur.

As Manipur Police has no expertise on the weapon, it has requested the army authorities for assistance in training police personnel in operating these highly advanced weapons.

These medium machines guns are said to be a significant upgrade over the already existing Light Machine Guns.

In response to the drone attacks, the Manipur Government constituted a high-level committee on September 3 to investigate the incidents.

The formation of the committee was ordered by Director General of Police Rajiv Singh. It will be chaired by Additional DGP Ashutosh Kumar Sinha and will include Major Generals SS Kartikeya and Ravroop Singh, along with senior officers Vipul Kumar and JK Birdi.

On September 1, suspected militants launched a series of Rocket Propelled Grenades using high tech drones at Koutruk in Imphal West district of Manipur killing a woman and injuring more than sixteen people, including two minors.

These grenades were dropped with military precision to specific locations.

The following day, a similar drone attack in Senjam Chirang in the Imphal West district injured three family members.

Of late, the deployment of drones by militants has introduced new challenges for security personnel, who are working to contain violence and restore normalcy in the area.

Security agencies have described the incidents as "unprecedented," alleging that “Kuki militants used advanced drones to deploy rocket-propelled grenades (RPGs)”.

“While drone bombs have been commonly used in general warfare, this recent use of drones to deliver explosives against security forces and civilians "marked a significant escalation,” a statement issued by the security forces, on Monday, read.