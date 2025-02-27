Centre approves ₹42,000-Cr Arunachal Frontier Highway along the LAC

Itanagar, Feb 27: The Centre has approved the Rs 42000-crore Arunachal Frontier Highway project, the first road project in India to be sanctioned on such a large scale.

Announcing this while attending the Nyokum Yullo celebrations at Boasimla in Kamle district recently, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju credited this achievement to the Prime Minister's commitment to enhancing connectivity and development in the Northeast.

According to the Border Roads Organisation, the 1,637-km-long highway will, in some areas, run as close as 20 km to the Line of Actual Control.

Its development aligns with the Modi government’s focus on enhancing border infrastructure, strengthening the North-East, and ensuring swift troop movement in strategic areas.

Meanwhile, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, who was also present during the event, has stated that festivals play a vital role in preserving cultural heritage.

Addressing the gathering, the Vice President underscored India's rapid progress, calling it the fastest-growing country in the world.

Dhankhar highlighted India's remarkable advancements in economic growth, infrastructure development, and social welfare schemes, stating that the nation has surpassed all others in these areas.

He also spoke about Arunachal's vast hydropower potential, revealing that the state has a capacity of 50,000 MW.

He noted that generating one megawatt of electricity requires an investment of Rs 10 crore, translating into a massive investment potential of Rs 5 lakh crore in the sector.

During the event, Vice President Dhankhar felicitated young mountaineer Kabak Yano, the first woman from the Nyishi community to summit Mount Everest.

Earlier, the Vice President was welcomed by Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen KT Parnaik (retd), Rijiju, State's Agriculture Minister Gabriel D Wangsu, and other dignitaries on his arrival at the Itanagar airport.

Nyokum Yullo, a significant celebration for the Nyishi community, was marked by traditional rituals and cultural performances, symbolising unity and progress in Arunachal Pradesh.

By

Correspondent