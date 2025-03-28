Centre announces 23,245 MW hydropower projects for NE

New Delhi, Mar 28: The Centre on Thursday said that 23,245 MW hydropower projects are in the offing in the north-eastern states.

Giving details of the power projects in the Parliament, Minister of State for Power Shripad Naik said that the National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) is currently constructing four hydroelectric and multipurpose projects with a combined capacity of 5,500 MW in the Northeast region. "Additionally, five hydroelectric and multipurpose projects with a power-generating capacity of 17,745 MW are proposed in the region," Naik said in the Lok Sabha.

Naik said that the Subansiri Lower HE Project in Arunachal Pradesh of 2,000 MW, the Dibang Multipurpose Project in Arunachal Pradesh of 2,880 MW, the Teesta-VI HE Project in Sikkim of 500 MW and the 120 MW Rangit-IV HE Project (through JPCL: A wholly owned subsidiary of NHPC Ltd) in Sikkim are currently under construction in the Northeast.

He said that five hydroelectric and multipurpose projects with a power-generating capacity of 17,745 MW are proposed by the NHPC, including the 2,700 MW Siang Lower HE Project in Arunachal Pradesh.

Giving details of other power projects, Naik said that three more hydropower projects in Arunachal Pradesh with a capacity of 14,525 MW have been proposed.

"1,720 MW Kamala HE project, 1,605 MW Subansiri Upper HE project, and 11,200 MW Upper Siang Multipurpose projects have been proposed in Arunachal Pradesh, whereas 520 MW Teesta-IV HE project has also been proposed in Sikkim," said Naik.

The minister informed that NHPC operates three hydroelectric power stations in the northeastern region, aggregating to 675 MW capacity, and has generated 16,935 million units (MU) of electricity in the past five years.

He said that the 105 MW Loktak power station in Manipur, the 60 MW Rangit power station and the 510 MW Teesta-V power stations in Sikkim have generated 16,935 MU of electricity in the last five years.

Naik further informed that NHPC Ltd has also undertaken renovation & modernisation (R&M) works for Loktak power station (105 MW) in Manipur. The power station was commissioned in 1983 and completed its scheduled life of 35 years in May 2018.





By

A Correspondent