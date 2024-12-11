Centre and Arunachal government collaborate on Jote film institute development

Itanagar, Dec 11: A high level delegation led by K Satish Nambudiripad, Director General of the North East Zone, Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, today called on Arunachal Pradesh Chief Secretary Manish Gupta to discuss the progress of operationalisation of the upcoming Film and Television Institute at Jote.

The delegation included the Director of the Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI), Kolkata, Samiran Dutta, SRFTI Registrar Dr Sushrut Sharma, and Bishnu Dev Halder, professor in the upcoming Film and Television Institute.

The meeting focused on the development of the Film and Television Institute at Jote near here, which will be the third such institute in the country and the first in the North Eastern region. This initiative marks a significant step in promoting the rich cultural heritage and creative talent of the region while contributing to the national growth of the film and television industry.

During the discussion, various aspects of the institute, including infrastructure, logistical and administrative support required from the State Government and its potential impact on local and regional development, were deliberated in detail.

The Chief Secretary assured full cooperation from the State Government in expediting the development of the institute. Nyali Ete, Secretary, IPR, and Jiken Bomjen, Deputy Commissioner of Papum Pare, were also present on the occasion.

Later, Nambudiripad also held a meeting with Arunachal Pradesh DGP Anand Mohan.

The Film and Television Institute at Jote is envisioned to be a centre of excellence, offering state-of- the-art facilities and specialised programmes to nurture aspiring filmmakers and media professionals. The project is expected to bolster employment opportunities and serve as a catalyst for the socio-economic development of the region.

This initiative underscores the Centre's commitment to promoting inclusive growth and empowering the youth of the North East by providing them with world-class education and training in the field of media and entertainment, an official release stated.