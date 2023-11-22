Centre allocates Rs 11,000 Cr to develop 25 inland waterways in NE

Guwahati, Nov 22: The Central government has approved over Rs 1,100 crore for 25 inland waterways projects in the northeast, according to Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal.

Sonowal has directed officials to prioritise key projects within his ministries in the Northeast and ensure their completion by January 2024.

As per reports, 15 projects totaling Rs 850 crore were allocated for Assam out of the 25 inland waterways projects in the region. The Union Minister further directed officials to complete building the seven floating jetties in Jogighopa, Pandu, Biswanath, Nimati, Bindhakata, Uriamghat, and Sadiya.

Sonowal added that one permanent jetty being built at Sonamura in Tripura was probably going to be finished in time, along with permanent jetties at Bogibeel in Assam's Dibrugarh district and repair work on a jetty at Badarpur in Karimganj.





