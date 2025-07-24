Centre acts on Mizoram’s highway woes; NHIDCL names new executive director

Aizawl, July 24: The National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) has appointed Adelbert Susngi as the new Executive Director (project in-charge) of its Aizawl regional office, replacing Virendra Kumar Jakhar.

The directive, issued by the NHIDCL headquarters in New Delhi on Tuesday, instructs Susngi to immediately assume charge. Jakhar, who has been on leave since July 12, has been asked to report to the head office on completion of his leave period.

The reshuffle comes in the wake of growing dissatisfaction over the dilapidated condition of the National Highways 306 and 06-considered the lifelines of Mizoram which has severely impacted the transport of essential goods and daily commuting.

Chief Minister Lalduhoma, who personally took up the matter, expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari for swiftly acting on the State's concerns. An official release stated that the Chief Minister had rec- ommended Susngi's appointment and pursued the matter with the Centre.

Meanwhile, Mizoram's Jane Lok Sabha member Richard Vanlalhmangaiha, in a meeting with NHIDCL Man- aging Director Dr Krishan Kumar in New Delhi, apprised the latter of the poor condition of the NH-306 and NH-06, particularly between Kawnpui and Sairang.

According to the MP, Dr Kumar informed him that a technical team led by Director Amarendra Kumar, had already been dispatched for an on-ground assessment. An initial sanction of Rs 50 crore has been approved for emergency repairs of the most critical road segments, with a timeline of one month set for the restoration work.

Earlier, the Mizo Zirlai Pawl (MZP), the apex student body in Mizoram, criticised Jakhar's long absence during the current crisis. "It defies logic that the top NHIDCL official in the State remains absent while highways are in disrepair. His apathy is a grave insult to the people of Mizoram," the MZP said. The MZP further demanded that the worst-affected sec- tions of the highways be re- paired within this month.

The highway crisis has al- ready triggered large-scale disruptions across the State. The Mizoram Truck Owners Association reported that over two-third of freight trucks have been grounded as the national highways have

