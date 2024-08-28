Central team to arrive in Tripura today as flood death toll hits 31, 72,000 displaced

Agartala, August 28: The devastating floods in Tripura have claimed 31 lives as of Tuesday, with the state government urgently seeking assistance from the Centre.

The government has requested the deployment of an advanced Inter Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) to assess the damage caused by the floods.

Secretary of the Tripura Revenue Department, Brijesh Pandey, announced that the IMCT, led by BC Joshi, Joint Secretary (Foreigners Division) of the Ministry of Home Affairs, is expected to arrive on Wednesday.

The team will include representatives from the Departments of Agriculture, Expenditure, Water Resources, Rural Development, and Road Transport & Highways.

“The IMCT will conduct an on-the-spot assessment of the flood situation in Tripura,” Pandey stated.

Meanwhile, despite a reduction in rainfall since August 24, the water level of the Gomati River at Sonamura remains above the critical level.

Currently, 492 relief camps are operational in the state, providing shelter to over 72,000 displaced persons across the state.

“The District Administration continues to offer essential relief services, including food, drinking water, and medical assistance. Additionally, clothes have been distributed to around 300 people in Amarpur and Karbook Sub-Division,” informed Pandey.

Earlier on Tuesday, Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha reviewed the flood situation, meeting with the Chief Secretary, Director General of Police, PCCF, and various department secretaries.

He directed officials to prioritise immediate relief and restoration efforts. Highlighting the importance of safe drinking water, sanitation, and hygiene in relief camps, Dr. Saha instructed the Health Department to ensure an adequate supply of bleaching powder and halogen tablets, with provisions for procurement from neighbouring states if necessary.

To address the health impacts of the floods, doctors have conducted 1,207 visits to relief camps, treating 35,993 individuals and organizing 1,799 health camps that served 42,800 people.

In response, the Relief Rehabilitation and Disaster Management Department of Tripura has allocated a total of Rs. 79 crores in aid - Rs. 69 crore to eight districts and Rs. 5 crore each to the Agriculture and Power Departments.