Central Electric Authority flags 2,000 MW Subansiri Project as ‘vulnerable’

New Delhi, Aug 8: The Central Electricity Authority (CEA) has identified the 2,000 MW Subansiri Lower Hydroelectric Project (SLHEP) as ‘vulnerable’, and issued an advisory to the National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) for implementing an Early Warning System (EWS) in the project.

“Hydroelectric power projects located generally above elevation of 1,500 metres and which are first in the basin in the upper reaches of the Himalayan region have been identified as vulnerable by the CEA.

“For such hydroelectric power projects, it is mandatory to implement an EWS. An advisory has also been issued by the CEA to all the developers of identified vulnerable projects for implementing EWS in these projects,” Minister of State for Power Shripad Naik said in the Lok Sabha on Thursday.

The minister said that Rangit (60 MW) hydropower project in Sikkim, Panyor Lower (405 MW) HE project and Kameng (600 MW) HE project in Arunachal Pradesh have also been identified as sensitive.

Similarly, Chuzachen (110 MW) project, Tashiding (97 MW) project, Rongnichu (113 MW) project, Dikchu (96 MW) project and Teesta III (1,200 MW) HE projects in Sikkim have also been identified as sensitive.

Naik said that at present, 209 hydroelectric projects with aggregated installed capacity of 43.18 GW have been commissioned across the country, and at least 2,027.00 MW belongs to the Northeastern states.

Meanwhile, Union power secretary Pankaj Agarwal recently visited the SLHEP site and appreciated the efforts of the project team to continue working for early commissioning of Unit 1 to 4 and completion of the remaining units as per schedule.

The generator rotor of Unit 4 weighing 673 MT – the heaviest-ever equipment handled in a hydropower plant in India – was successfully lowered into the pit on July 20. This will facilitate boxing up of Unit 4 leading to early testing and commissioning of four units of 1,000 MW capacity, out of total eight units (250 MW each) of total capacity 2,000 MW.









By

A Correspondent