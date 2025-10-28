Cement supply hit as Meghalaya truckers protest against ‘unfair’ business practices

Shillong, Oct 28: The Meghalaya Commercial Truck Owners’ and Drivers’ Association (MCTO&DA) began an indefinite strike against cement plants in Jaintia Hills alleging unfair business practices on Monday.

The association criticized the cement plants alleging that the truckers from outside the State are allotted more trips every week than the locals. They also demanded increase in rate of their payment.

The association president, Mokslander Marngar, said that the local truckers have submitted several petitions to the cement plants to increase the rates and comply with the State government rate. However, the cement plants have not responded to their demand.

He said the truckers had been therefore compelled to take this decision to go on strike and unless their demand was met none of the local truckers would transport cement and clinkers from the plants in Jaintia Hills.

The strike would affect the transportation of cement and clinkers from the region to other parts of the country as the association has several hundred trucks registered with it.

