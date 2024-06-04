Celebration begins in Manipur as INC leads in both constituencies

Manipur, Jun 4: As reports of Congress sweeping both inner and outer parliamentary constituencies surfaced, celebrations started in Congress Bhavan in Manipur.

Party workers and supporters are seen at Congress Bhavan in large numbers.

Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee President K. Meghachandra said the first priority of the party will be resolving the crisis in the state.

He further said that people are totally against the BJP and also stated that the Chief Minister, N Biren Singh, should step down from the post of Chief Minister.

