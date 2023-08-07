CBI to probe all 12 cases on crime against women in violence-hit Manipur

Guwahati, August 7: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) will probe all 12 FIRs on crimes against women in Manipur, the state government told the Supreme Court.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said as and when such crimes come to light, CBI will probe those too. Advocate R Venkataramani told SC the government is handling the situation in Manipur at a "very mature level".

The government further apprised the SC that SITs comprising only female police officers will look into crimes against women.

Earlier on August 1, the Centre had urged the bench that instead of the two FIRs related to a video showing women being paraded naked by a mob, 11 out of 6,523 FIRs linked to violence against women and children may be transferred to the CBI and tried out of Manipur.