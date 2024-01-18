CBI files chargesheet against 5 accused in armoury loot case

Imphal, Jan 18: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a chargesheet against five accused persons before the Court of Chief Judicial Magistrate, Kamrup (Metro), Guwahati, Assam, in a case related to looting of arms and ammunition from Manipur Police Training College (MPTC), Pangei, Imphal, on May 4, 2023.

In a release on Wednesday, the CBI said that it registered the said case on June 9, 2023, by taking over the investigation of FIR No. 54(5)2023 dated May 4, 2023, registered at Heingang Police Station, Imphal East, Manipur, in compliance with the notifications issued by the state government of Manipur and by the government of India under the DSPE Act, 1946.

The FIR alleged that a mob stormed into the MPTC Pangei complex on May 4, 2023, and looted away a huge number of arms and ammunition from the MPTC armoury during the ethnic conflict that broke out in Manipur, it said. Further investigation of the case is underway, the CBI added.

Moreover, it added that the above findings are based on the investigation done by the CBI and the evidence collected by it. Under Indian law, accused are presumed to be innocent till their guilt is finally established after a fair trial, the release said.



The Central Bureau of Investigation said that those named in the chargesheet are Moirangthem Anand Singh, alleged to be a former member of the proscribed People’s Liberation Army of Manipur and the Kangleipak Communist Party (Noyon), Keisham Johnson, Konthoujam Romojit Meitei, Loukrakpam Michael Mangangcha and Aathokpam Kajit.



The police armoury at the Manipur Police Training Centre at Pangei in Imphal was looted on May 4, the day ethnic clashes between the majority Metei community and tribal Kuki broke out in the state.



While Anand is in judicial custody, the fate of the other four is not immediately known.

