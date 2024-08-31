CBI concludes probe on Arunachal civil service paper leak case, files third chargesheet

Arunachal, Aug 31: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has concluded its probe into the alleged question paper leak for the 2022 Assistant Engineer (Civil) Examination conducted by the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC).

The CBI has submitted a third supplementary chargesheet against an accused in the Court of Special Judge, CBI Cases, Yupia, on Friday.

This chargesheet reveals that the accused issued a cheque for ₹5 lakh to a “middleman” on behalf of their son, a candidate, to obtain the leaked examination questions.

Previously, the middleman and the candidate were charged in the first chargesheet submitted on December 8, 2022, along with six others, including a former teacher of a private coaching institute and former APPSC Deputy Secretary-cum-Deputy Controller of Examinations, Taket Jerang.

Further investigation led to the filing of the first and second supplementary chargesheets on January 31, 2023, and March 30, 2023, respectively, against a private individual and Jerang.

The CBI probe uncovered that former Deputy Controller of Examinations, Jerang, in collusion with the middleman and others, had leaked the AE (Civil) examination questions in exchange for a substantial amount.

The case originated from a police complaint filed by the late Gyamar Padung, a candidate of the APPSC AE (Civil) examination, at Itanagar Police Station on August 29, 2022. Padung suspected that the examination paper had been leaked.

The case was initially investigated by the Itanagar Police and later transferred to the Special Investigation Cell (SIC). The CBI registered the case on October 26, 2022, following notifications from the Arunachal Pradesh government and the Centre.