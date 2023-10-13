85 years of service to the nation
CBI arrests ‘mastermind’ of Manipur teen deaths

By The Assam Tribune
Guwahati, Oct 13: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) apprehended a 22-year-old individual in Pune on Thursday, alleging his involvement as the chief orchestrator behind the abduction and tragic demise of two teenagers in Manipur.

The arrest was executed by a CBI special investigation team on Wednesday, who took the suspect, identified as Paolunmang, into custody before transferring him to Guwahati, Assam.

Following his transfer, Paolunmang was presented before a court, where the CBI was granted custody of him until October 16.

