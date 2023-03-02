Carnival-of-sorts in Meghalaya as supporters wait outside counting centres for final results

Shillong, Mar 2: Supporters of various political parties gathered in front of counting centres in large numbers and broke into occasional dancing and merrymaking while waiting for the final results to be announced.

Counting of votes polled in the February 27 assembly polls was underway in 13 centres across the northeastern state.

Many shops were shut and fewer vehicles were witnessed on otherwise chock-a-bloc Shillong roads.

In the morning, a large number of people, however, were seen travelling through National Highway 40, popularly known as Shillong-Guwahati Road, on two-wheelers, cars, tempos, pick-up vans, buses and trucks to nearby counting centres.

At a counting centre in Ri-Bhoi, several hundred party workers and sympathisers gathered in the morning and the numbers swelled as the day progressed.

Holding party flags, smaller groups of people sang songs, while some interacted with workers of rival parties.

"We are from the same village and are like brothers. We may have different political ideologies but that has not brought any enmity between us," an NPP supporter told PTI while keeping his hand on the shoulder of a TMC worker.

A large number of people gathered at Polo Ground in Shillong and snack stalls erected in the vicinity made a brisk business. The bustling Police Bazar in the heart of Shillong was less crowded as compared to other days.

However, not many people were seen at the NPP headquarters as the party cautiously waited for the final results to be declared. The party led by Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma won five seats and was leading in 20 other constituencies. The CM later went to Tura and met his supporters.