Campaigning for Sinlung Hills Council ends in Mizoram; voting tomorrow

Aizawl, Nov 4: The official electioneering period for the 12-member Sinlung Hills Council (SHC) concluded at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Mizoram State Election Commissioner H Lalthlangliana said. Sunday being a day of worship, most political parties and candidates wrapped up their campaigns by Saturday after noon. However, door-to-door canvassing persisted into Saturday night, along with meetings of political party units in certain villages.

Lalthlangliana announced the commencement of a silence period, during which all forms of campaigning are prohibited until polling concludes on November 5 evening.

He instructed political leaders and campaigners to vacate SHC constituencies where they are not registered voters, reinforcing that canvassing is now strictly for bidden.

Due to its proximity to the Manipur and Assam borders, the SHC area is classified as sensitive, necessitating extensive security measures during the upcoming elections.

To prevent the infiltration of anti-social elements, the borders with these states have been sealed until the election is completed.

Of the 12 SHC constituencies, 6 are located in Aizawl district, 4 in Saitual, and 2 in Kolasib district. Notably, all seven polling stations in Kolasib district are deemed critical, while 6 out of 19 polling stations in Aizawl and 3 out of 12 in Saitual are also classified as critical.

A total of 23,789 voters, including 11,914 female voters, are eligible to cast their votes in the SHC polls. There are 49 candidates vying for the 12-member council from five political parties and as independents.

In the previous council elections held in November 2019, there were 41 candidates.

This time, following the withdrawal of one BJP candidate, the final count stands at 49, which includes one female candidate. The ruling Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) has nominated 8 candidates, including incumbent council Chief Executive Member LaIvenhima Hmar and current chairman HC Lalmalsawma. The ZPM has allied with the Hmar People Convention (HPC), which is contesting in four constituencies.

The opposition Congress has put forth candidates for all 12 seats, while the Mizo National Front (MNF) has nominated 10 candidates. The BJP is contesting one seat, and there are 14 independent candidates, including two supported by the MNF.





By-

Correspondent