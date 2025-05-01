'Call for a popular govt in Manipur reflection of public will': BJP legislator

Imphal, May 1: A day after submitting a memorandum to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP legislator Tongbram Robindro broke his silence on Thursday, calling for the installation of a popular government in Manipur, a demand he says reflects the "will of the people".

The memorandum, signed by Robindro and 20 other legislators, urges the Centre to facilitate the formation of a representative government in the state.

Speaking to a select group of press personnel, Robindro highlighted that both civil society organisations and the general public have long voiced their desire for a government that truly represents their interests.

“The people of Manipur want a government that is chosen by them. This demand is a reflection of the people’s will, which cannot be ignored any longer,” Robindro said.

Robindro pointed out that this push for a popular government was in direct response to the increasing calls from various groups within the state.

He stated that the group of 21 legislators has sufficient support to stake a claim for forming a government.

While acknowledging the current administration under Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla’s efforts to restore peace and normalcy in the state, Robindro argued that an elected government would be better positioned to move forward with peace-building initiatives and development efforts.

Robindro also used the opportunity to appeal to village volunteers from both the hills and the valley to surrender their arms to authorities, as part of a broader effort to maintain peace.

Earlier on Wednesday, a group of 21 MLAs from Manipur sent a letter to Prime Minister Modi urging for the formation of a popular government.

The letter, dated April 29, expressed concerns about the growing tension in the state, particularly with violence fears resurfacing as the state nears the third anniversary of ethnic unrest.

“There is a strong apprehension among the common people that violence may reoccur in the state. Many civil society organizations have come out openly against the imposition of President’s Rule and have been demanding the installation of a popular government,” the letter read.

The letter also referenced the public’s growing frustration and a sense of unease ahead of May 3, marking two years since ethnic violence first erupted in the state.

Meanwhile, civil society groups from both the hills and the valley are planning parallel events on this date, further intensifying the urgency for a solution.