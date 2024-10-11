Cadre from proscribed outfit KCP (PWG) arrested in Manipur

Imphal, Oct. 11: A team of Imphal East District Police has arrested one cadre from the proscribed outfit of the Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP) on Thursday.

The cadre, reportedly, belonged to the People War Group (PWG) of the KCP and has been identified as Mayanglambam Dhanbir alias Dhanabir alias Awangba alias Lanchenba (39), of Kyamgei Maning Leikai in Imphal East District, and arrested from his residence.

According to the police report, he was involved in extortion of money from various shops and the general public residing in and around Imphal areas.

Following his arrest authorities has recovered one mobile phone and one Aadhar card from his possession.

A case has been registered for further necessary legal proceedings, the report added.

Earlier, in September, Manipur Police had arrested three active cadres from the proscribed outfit Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup (KYKL) from Ghari Awang Leikai in Manipur’s Imphal West district.

The arrested cadres were identified as Maibam Bronson Singh (24), Yumnam Lanchenba (21), and Soubam Nongpoknganba Meitei (52).

The three cadres were involved in extortion activities in Sekmai and Thangmeiband areas, according to police reports.

Reports indicate that extortion cases have surged in Manipur since the onset of the ethnic conflict in May 2023.



Local residents have expressed frustration over the increasing demands from militants, describing the situation as a money-making racket masked as conflict resolution efforts.

Many residents have also condemned the extortion racket by calling it a ‘business’ for them that is being carried out for their own financial gain.

Business owners too have reported keeping their shops closed due to the extortion, with some claiming militants demand as much as ₹5,000 from individuals and up to ₹10 lakh from “wealthier targets.”