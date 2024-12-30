Cache of weapons recovered by security forces from Arunachal’s Changlang district

Itanagar, Dec. 30: Security forces have recovered a huge cache of weapons from different locations along the Miao-Vijaynagar road in Changlang district of Arunachal Pradesh, a defence spokesperson said.

The operation was carried out jointly by the Army and Assam Rifles, in coordination with the Arunachal Pradesh Police, using specialised drones, tracker dogs, and metal detectors.

"During the operation, a total of 10 different types of assault rifles were recovered from different locations, making it one of the largest recoveries in the region," Kohima-based Defence PRO Lt Col Amit Shukla said.

The weapons, believed to be buried by ENNG (Eastern Naga National Government) cadres before their surrender last year, were being searched by insurgent groups operating in Changlang for over six months, he said, adding that the security forces utilizing their expertise and reliable information have managed to uncover the cache of weapons hidden in the thickly forested area.

Numerous inputs received in the past six months suggested that various insurgent groups, including NSCM (IM) and NSCN (KYA), with the help of ENNG cadres, have been attempting to recover the said cache.

Prior to the conduct of the operation, the security forces provided safe passage to the tourists present in Namdapha Reserve Forest. The operation was carried out with utmost professionalism and precision, ensuring that the cache of weapons does not fall in the hands of insurgents, the Defence PRO said.

"This successful operation underscores the continued dedication of security forces in maintaining peace and security in the region," he added.

- By Correspondent