Cachar: Families of personnel martyred in Assam-Mizoram chaos felicitated

Silchar, Oct 22: Along with the rest of the state and across the country, National Police Commemoration Day was solemnly observed by Cachar Police with reverence to the martyred personnel who died in line of duty.

Cachar Superintendent of Police Numal Mahatta along with Additional SP Subrata Sen, DSP Headquarter KK Das, DSP (DSB) Hemen Das and other officials paid respects at the martyrs column at the office of the Superintendent Of Police Cachar. Staff members of the office also paid their respects.

"On this day we remembered and paid our respects to the personnel who laid down their lives in the line of duty to safeguard the country and because of their supreme sacrifices for the country people are able to live in peace. We also paid tributes to the six martyred jawans of Assam Police who lost their lives in the Assam-Mizoram interstate chaos a year ago," said SP Numal Mahatta.

Later, the SP felicitated the family members of three martyred jawans among the six, as a part of the observance and assured all possible assistance to their families. The gesture by Cachar Police was richly appreciated by the family members of the martyred personnel.