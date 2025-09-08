Cabinet to study Reservation Policy report before taking decision: Meghalaya minister

Shillong, Sept 8: The Meghalaya government, on Monday, said it would take a decision on the recommendations of the Expert Committee on the State Reservation Policy after thoroughly examining the voluminous report.

Cabinet Minister Paul Lyngdoh told the press that the cabinet had taken cognisance of the committee's findings during its meeting.

"The cabinet took cognisance of the report and has decided to study it. It is a voluminous report running into several thousands of pages. After due diligence, we should be able to come up with a decision on the various recommendations," he said.

Lyngdoh added that the government has the option to accept or reject the recommendations, but will ensure a balanced approach.

"We have always been balanced, and we will continue to be so. Recommendations are just suggestions, but the decision is finally that of the state government," he asserted.

The minister stressed that the government will not rush into any decision as the issues have "wide-ranging ramifications".

The committee was constituted by the state government in May 2023, following growing demands for a review of the reservation policy, which has been in place since 1972.

Several pressure groups, particularly from Khasi and Jaintia Hills, had argued that the current formula disproportionately benefits one community.

The committee was tasked with examining the policy, consulting stakeholders, and suggesting changes while keeping constitutional and legal frameworks in view.

The demand had intensified after Voice of the People Party (VPP) chief Ardent Basaiawmoit staged a fast-unto-death in May 2023, pressing for a review of the formula.

He called off his protest after a fast of over 200 hours on June 1, when the government assured it would set up the expert panel.

The report, submitted in June this year, contains a mix of proposals, some suggesting status quo and others introducing new aspects, including economic considerations.

Meanwhile, Meghalaya Deputy Speaker Timothy D Shira resigned from his post on Monday following a late-night call from Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, triggering speculation of a cabinet reshuffle.

Assembly Speaker Thomas Sangma confirmed receiving the resignation of Shira, a veteran NPP legislator from Resubelpara in North Garo Hills, and said it had been accepted.

"The chief minister requested me to resign. As a loyal party man, I did so," Shira told reporters here.

An emergency meeting of the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) later decided that the election for the new deputy speaker would be held on the last day of the upcoming session.

The sudden development has fuelled talks of a cabinet rejig, especially amid demands for representation of the North Garo Hills in the ministry.

PTI