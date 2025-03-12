Byrnihat world's most polluted town, Meghalaya govt acts after years of inaction

Guwahati, March 12: Byrnihat is named the most polluted town in the world, according to the World Air Quality Report 2024 by Swiss air monitoring firm IQAir. The report states that Byrnihat recorded an average PM2.5 concentration of 128.2 micrograms per cubic meter, making it the most hazardous place for air quality globally.

The report also underscores India’s deepening pollution crisis, with 13 out of the 20 most polluted cities belonging to the country. India ranked as the fifth most polluted nation in 2024, an improvement from its third position in 2023. However, the situation in individual cities, including Byrnihat and Delhi, has worsened.-

The rise of Byrnihat as a major industrial hub had long raised concerns about pollution levels. For years, environmentalists and locals had warned of unchecked emissions from factories in the region, pointing to the growing health risks and deteriorating air quality. However, despite repeated reports and complaints, the Meghalaya government failed to take timely action, allowing pollution to spiral out of control.

The Meghalaya State Pollution Control Board (MSPCB) had flagged violations by several industries multiple times. But due to political and industrial lobbying, enforcement remained weak. It is only now, after the city has gained global notoriety as the most polluted, that authorities have moved to act.

In response to the worsening crisis, the Meghalaya government has ordered the closure of six ferro-alloy factories in Byrnihat for violating environmental norms. These industries, which were operating without proper pollution control measures, have been identified as major contributors to the town’s hazardous air quality. The affected factories include Khasi Alloys Ltd, Shyam Century Ferrous Limited, F W Ferrotech (P) Ltd, Nalari Ferro Alloys Pvt. Ltd., Pawan Castings Meghalaya Pvt. Ltd., and ✔ SR (India) Bio Products Pvt. Ltd.

Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma has assured that more industries violating norms will face similar action. He stressed that his government is committed to ensuring strict enforcement of environmental laws to curb pollution levels.

According to the IQAir report, Delhi remains the world’s most polluted capital, with its annual average PM2.5 concentration rising from 102.4 in 2023 to 108.3 micrograms per cubic meter in 2024. Other highly polluted Indian cities in the global top 20 include Mullanpur (Punjab), Faridabad, Loni, Gurugram, Ganganagar, Greater Noida, Bhiwadi, Muzaffarnagar, Hanumangarh, and Noida.

The report notes that while India’s overall PM2.5 concentration declined by 7% in 2024, pollution levels in key industrial and urban areas remain dangerously high. 35% of Indian cities exceed WHO air quality limits by at least 10 times.

Given Byrnihat’s location on the Meghalaya-Assam border, Chief Minister Sangma has called for joint action between the two states. Speaking on the crisis, he said, “Both Assam and Meghalaya must work together to combat this situation. Pollution knows no borders, and we need a coordinated effort to address this growing concern.”

Discussions between the two state governments have reportedly begun, with a focus on monitoring emissions, enforcing stricter environmental norms, and identifying long-term solutions for industrial pollution.

The health implications of prolonged exposure to high PM2.5 levels are severe. These fine particulate matter pollutants can penetrate deep into the lungs and bloodstream, leading to respiratory diseases, heart problems, and even cancer. A study published in The Lancet Planetary Health found that 1.5 million deaths in India between 2009 and 2019 were linked to air pollution-related illnesses.

The severe pollution levels in Byrnihat are not a recent development but a crisis years in the making. For over a decade, environmental activists and residents have raised concerns about unchecked industrial emissions from factories, including distilleries, iron and steel plants, and other manufacturing units operating in the area.

Despite repeated warnings, little action was taken to regulate these industries, leading to dangerously high PM2.5 levels.

Reports highlighting Byrnihat’s deteriorating air quality have surfaced multiple times, yet authorities failed to implement strict measures.

Only now, with the town topping global pollution charts, has the government begun taking corrective steps.