By 2027, all Northeast states to get direct flights to Delhi: Amit Shah

Guwahati, Feb. 20: Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on Thursday, reaffirmed the Centre’s commitment to the people of Northeast, stating that by 2027, all eight northeastern states will have direct air connectivity to Delhi.

Addressing a gathering at the Unity Utsav held at Delhi Cantonment on Thursday, Shah said, “By 2027, all eight Northeastern states will have direct air connectivity to Delhi. The country’s first sports university has been set up in Manipur, and I believe that by the 2036 Olympics, India will secure a top-10 position in the medal tally, with the Northeast playing a crucial role.”

The Home Minister also highlighted a sharp decline in violence in the region, stating that in the last decade, particularly the past five years, the Northeast has witnessed a transformation in law and order.

“There has been a 70% decline in violent activities, a 70% decrease in security personnel casualties, and an 85% drop in civilian deaths. This signifies a new era of peace and development for the Northeast,” Shah asserted.

Outlining the government’s efforts in fostering peace through multiple agreements with insurgent groups, Shah reiterated that over 10,500 youth have surrendered arms and joined the mainstream since 2014.

“Since 2014, more than 10,500 youth have surrendered their arms. Between 2019 and 2024, we signed 12 peace agreements,” Shah said, listing accords with the NLFD and SD in 2019, Bru, Bodo, and Karbi groups in 2020, and the Adivasi peace treaty in 2022.

More recently, the DNLA, UNLF, and ULFA signed agreements in 2023, followed by pacts with Tipra and the NLFT in 2024.

He also highlighted the resolution of long-standing border disputes in the region. “In 2022, we settled the Assam-Meghalaya border dispute, and in 2023, we reached an agreement on the Assam-Arunachal border dispute,” he said.

On the occasion of Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram’s Statehood Day, Shah hailed the cultural richness of the Northeast.

“The region is home to over 220 indigenous communities, 160 tribes, 200 languages, 50 unique festivals, and more than 30 traditional dance forms. The Northeast is an integral part of India, and India is incomplete without it,” he added.