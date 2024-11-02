Butterfly park opens up at Pakke Tiger Reserve in Arunachal

Itanagar, Nov 2: Arunachal Pradesh Health and Family Welfare Minister Biyuram Wahge on Friday inaugurated a butterfly park at the Pakke Tiger Reserve in Pakke Kessang district.

Located at the West Bank Forest Camp, the new park seeks to enhance biodiversity conservation efforts and encourage eco-tourism in the area.

During the event, Wahge also launched the new Pakke Tiger Reserve website, offering information on conservation, tourism and biodiversity. Speaking on the occasion, the minister highlighted the importance of community engagement in conservation and the need for eco-tourism practices that honour local traditions and the natural environment. He called the Pakke Tiger Reserve a model sanctuary in Arunachal Pradesh, blending conservation with community involvement.

Wahge also distributed financial assistance to homestay owners at Seijosa, meant for eco-tourism and local economic growth, and provided man-elephant conflict mitigation kits to affected families, underscoring the commitment to fostering positive co-existence between the community and wildlife.

The minister later toured the Butterfly Information Centre, which features educational exhibits on the local butterfly species and their ecological roles. The centre also includes a digital interactive panel and virtual reality experience, providing visitors with an engaging and informative journey into the world of butterflies.

Wahge also launched an 'elephant positive reinforcement training programme' for mahouts and an 'elephant song', reflecting the tiger reserve's dedication to humane wildlife management practices. Brochures on 'Butterflies of PTR' and the 'Soming Narming Cultural Group' were also released, giving information to visitors on the region's diverse wildlife and cultural heritage.