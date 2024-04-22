BSF personnel runs over child in Aizawl; arrested

Aizawl, April 22: A Border Security Force (BSF) personnel was taken into custody on Sunday evening after his car hit and killed a 12-year-old boy in Aizawl.

According to sources, Lalawmpuia (12), a resident of Durtlang North locality in Aizawl and a six-standard student of Govt. Durtlang Middle School-II, was driving his bicycle when a Scorpio car driven by BSF personnel hit him at around 5 p.m. on Sunday.

He was immediately taken to the hospital; however, he succumbed to his injuries.



CCTV footage showed that two men wearing BSF uniforms came out of their vehicle but immediately got back in and fled the scene, though some men present at the scene tried to stop them.

A huge crowd immediately gathered at the gates of the Border Security Force camp at Durtlang.

Meanwhile, a case number 132/24 dated 21.4.2024 under IPC Section 304(A)/279 was registered at Bawngkawn Police Station, and the BSF jawan was taken to court on Monday.

Even at Aizawl Police Station, a crowd gathered in front of the station until the late hours of Sunday, where they insisted that the BSF personnel in the custody of the police were not the same as those on the CCTV footage.

Eventually, the crowd dispersed after proof of his identity was provided by the police.

