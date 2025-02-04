BSF nabs 14 Bangladesh nationals in Tripura since January 26

Agartala, Feb 4: As many as 14 Bangladesh nationals have been nabbed by the Border Security Force (BSF) in Tripura since January 26 for illegally entering India, a senior official of the force stated recently.

During the corresponding period two Indian touts enabling infiltration were also nabbed.

Furthermore, a significant quantity of narcotics, sugar, cattle, and other smuggled items valued at a total of Rs 2.5 crore was seized.

"The BSF Tripura Frontier has enhanced vigilance and intensified its domination along the international border. In various operations, 14 Bangladesh nationals and two Indian touts have been apprehended by the BSF. Additionally, a significant quantity of narcotics, sugar, cattle, and other smuggled items worth Rs 2.5 crore has been seized," said the official.

He stated that the BSF has maintained strong coordination with the Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB), conducting approximately 80 simultaneous coordinated patrols and multiple border coordination meetings at various levels during the period.

Meanwhile, BSF battalions stationed in different border areas have organised over 40 village coordination meetings to address the concerns of the local population.

"In various joint operations with sister agencies, BSF troops carried out an extensive ganja destruction drive in remote areas, destroying over 1 lakh matured crops cultivated illegally on approximately 60 acres of land during the corresponding period," he added.





