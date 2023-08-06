BSF M'laya seizes betel nuts, clothing items near border area

Guwahati, Aug 6: In successful joint operation Meghalaya police along with troops of Border Security Force, Meghalaya seized around 24,000 kg's of processed betel nuts out in the bordering area of Rongra under South Garo Hills District.

The market value of the seized betel nuts is worth rupees 48 Lakhs which were later handed over to Rongra police station for further investigation.

Meanwhile in another operation troops of the 4th Battalion & 172nd Battalion of the BSF Meghalaya recovered clothing items worth over rupees 20 lakhs from East Khasi Hiils & East Jaintia Hills bordering area that were meant for smuggling to Bangladesh.













06 Aug' 2023

In another operation, #SeemaPrahari of #BSF Meghalaya seized clothing items worth 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐧 𝐑𝐬 𝟐𝟎 𝐋𝐚𝐤𝐡𝐬 at the International border of Meghalaya while being smuggled to Bangladesh.#BSFMeghalaya @PIBShillong @ANI pic.twitter.com/LT7QeRPs0N — BSF MEGHALAYA (@BSF_Meghalaya) August 6, 2023







