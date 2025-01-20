BSF, local authorities clash over elevated structure near Tripura-B'desh border

Agartala, Jan. 20: A controversy has erupted over the construction of an elevated structure in the Bangladesh side of Kailashahar subdivision, Unakoti district, with conflicting statements from the Border Security Force (BSF) and local authorities.

Initially, the BSF issued a statement claiming the structure was not an embankment, but rather an old elevated kucha track connecting two villages in Moulvibazar. However, the statement was later withdrawn.

In contrast, Unakoti District Magistrate Dilip Kumar Chakma described the structure as "resembling an embankment" in an official statement, warning that it posed a potential flooding threat to Indian territory.

Reacting to the development, Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha, citing ground reports, wrote to the Union Home Ministry seeking intervention. During his visit to Delhi, he met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah to personally discuss the situation.

In his letter, Dr. Saha raised concerns about the construction of a robust embankment in Sharifpur, Sylhet Division, Bangladesh, near the Kailashahar border. He highlighted the potential impact on Tripura’s water resources, ecological balance, and border security.

The BSF’s statement allegedly contradicted claims made by the local MLA, a Minister, and the District Magistrate.

Following Dr. Saha’s assurance to the state assembly, a high-level team led by District Magistrate Chakma inspected the under-construction structure from the zero line and confirmed that a robust structure was being built.

The BSF, however, maintained that the construction was an existing elevated track in Bangladesh, used for pedestrian, bicycle, and auto-rickshaw traffic.

It dismissed allegations of a new embankment and stated that a strong protest had been lodged with the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), resulting in the suspension of construction in November.

Local residents, however, have refuted the BSF’s claims, stating that construction activities are still ongoing. They allege that the height of the embankment is being increased and reinforced with concrete and carpeting.

According to the Indira-Mujib Treaty, any construction within 150 yards of the border must be carried out with mutual consent between the two nations.