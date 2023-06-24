BSF engages NESAC to train personnel for drone surveillance along international border in Meghalaya

Shillong, Jun 24: The BSF in Meghalaya has engaged the North Eastern Space Applications Centre (NESAC) to train its personnel to improve the use of drone surveillance of illegal activities along the Indo-Bangladesh border, officials said.

The NESAC is providing training in batches to officers and personnel of the BSF to improve their capabilities in using drones to improve surveillance and area domination at the border, they said.

"A group of 10 officers and personnel of the BSF completed a 10-day training at the NESAC on UAV remote sensing technological advances and applications," Meghalaya Frontier BSF chief Pradip Kumar told PTI.

He said the training was conducted to help the BSF in area domination and surveillance of illegal activities at the border using drones available with the BSF.

The BSF in Meghalaya is combatting huge cross-border illegal smuggling of cattle, drugs, food items, precious metals besides illegal human trafficking and illegal entry of Bangladesh nationals in search of better livelihoods.

Last year alone, the BSF caught 132 people, including 41 Bangladeshis and 30 Rohingyas, allegedly involved in trans-border crime in Meghalaya.

The border guards also seized drugs worth over Rs 69 lakh and liquor worth Rs 12.5 lakh from the international border in 2022.