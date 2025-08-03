BSF dismisses viral coal theft video as 'mischief by Bangladeshi criminals'

Shillong, Aug 3: The BSF Meghalaya Frontier on Saturday dismissed a video allegedly showing Bangladesh infiltrators stealing coal from India as a “mischief of Bangladeshi criminals to malign the BSF’s image.”

“These videos are old which are being posted by mischievous Bangladeshi criminals to malign the image of BSF as we are effectively checking smuggling,” BSF Meghalaya Frontier Inspector General OP Upadhyay said on Saturday.

Several local media organisations have aired the video in which people can be seen carrying sacks on their backs. It has been reported that such theft by Bangladesh nationals is on in places like Borsora, Cheragaon, and Bagli in South West Khasi Hills along the Indo-Bangladesh border.

“Currently, these places are well dominated by the BSF,” Upadhyay said.

On May 20 this year, hundreds of Bangladesh nationals entered Indian territory to collect coal washed away by rain from a coal dump at Cheragaon in South West Khasi Hills.

The BSF fired blank rounds to chase away the Bangladesh nationals trying to infiltrate into India. Similar incidents of theft have also been reported in the past.