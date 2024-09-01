BSF detain family of five, tout at Tripura-Bangladesh border

Agartala, Sept 1: The Border Security Force (BSF) apprehended a family of five Bangladesh nationals and one tout near the Border Out Post (BOP) Rangichera in Tripura on Saturday.

Initially, three individuals—a man, a woman, and a young girl—were caught attempting to cross the border fence.

During questioning, they revealed that two of their associates had already crossed the border and were heading towards the nearby village of Bagicherra.

Acting on this information, the BSF and state police quickly launched a joint operation in Bagicherra, where they apprehended two more Bangladesh nationals and one tout, later identified as a carpenter from Halhalli Chai Bagan, Molvibazar, Sylhet.

All apprehended individuals are reported to be from Molvibazar, Sylhet, Bangladesh and authorities have confirmed that further investigation is underway.

“In recent times, the BSF has not only intensified operations against infiltrators but also strengthened anti-infiltration measures to prevent unauthorized crossings into Indian territory,” a BSF press statement noted.

Meanwhile, on August 31, the Tripura Police arrested two Rohingya migrants at Agartala Railway Station based on a tip-off.

According to OC Government Railway Police Station Tapas Das, one of the arrested persons is female.

Police have seized their mobile phones and some Indian currency. Initial interrogation revealed that they intended to board a train to Kolkata. A case has been registered at the GRP station, Das informed the press.

Following political unrest in the neighbouring country, there has been a troubling surge in incidents of Bangladesh nationals attempting to illegally cross over into India.

Over the past month, several such incidents have been reported in Tripura, where vigilant BSF troops and local police have successfully thwarted infiltration attempts along the 856 km-long international border.

Earlier, on August 18, The Assam Tribune had reported that border touts have become increasingly active along the Tripura border, aiding illegal infiltrators in crossing into India.