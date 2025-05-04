BSF deploys high-tech surveillance on Northeast border; RPF joins patrols

Shillong/Guwahati, May 3: Amid rising cross-border security concerns, the Border Security Force (BSF) has intensified round-the-clock surveillance along the India-Bangladesh border in Meghalaya using advanced electronic surveillance tools.

Inspector General of BSF Meghalaya Frontier, O.P. Upadhyay, confirmed the stepped-up vigilance during a press briefing.

“Our troops are maintaining the highest level of surveillance 24/7. The use of the latest electronic gadgets has significantly bolstered our border monitoring efforts. Senior officers are also regularly supervising patrolling activities,” he said.

The upgraded security measures are part of a broader tightening of operational protocols by the BSF, especially in the wake of the recent April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam.

A senior BSF official noted that after the incident, the force has intensified operational activities across the entire 1,880-km Bangladesh border shared with four northeastern states—Tripura (856 km), Meghalaya (443 km), Mizoram (318 km), and Assam (263 km).

In a parallel development, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) of the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR), in coordination with the Government Railway Police (GRP) and BSF, has initiated joint patrolling along sensitive railway tracks that run close to the international border.

“This initiative aims to enhance vigilance and deter any untoward incidents near key railway assets and passenger routes,” said NFR Chief Public Relations Officer Kapinjal Kishore Sharma. Joint patrols are being carried out across multiple divisions of NFR, especially those bordering Bangladesh.

These developments comes against the backdrop of inflammatory remarks made by a retired Bangladeshi army officer, Maj Gen (retired) ALM Fazlur Rahman, who recently suggested that Bangladesh should consider "occupying" India’s Northeast in coordination with China if India engages in military conflict with Pakistan.

Though the statement, posted on a popular social media platform, does not reflect the official position of the Bangladesh government, it has stirred diplomatic unease due to the seniority of the individual and the geopolitical sensitivities involved.

The BSF and allied forces continue to closely monitor the situation, reaffirming their commitment to national security and the safety of citizens in the border regions.

--With inputs from agencies