BSF constable assaulted by Bangladeshi miscreants in Tripura

Agartala, Jun 3: In a shocking incident, a Border Security Force (BSF) constable who was tasked with operating the fence gate was allegedly attacked by a large group of Bangladeshi miscreants.

As per sources, the incident occurred at the India-Bangladesh International Border near Border Outpost Kalamchera in West Tripura after a large group of individuals from Bangladesh illegally crossed the border and gathered near the fencing gate with the intention to smuggle sugar.



According to a statement, the miscreants started “hurling abusive language and instigated the BSF Constable on duty with provocative language and vulgar gestures.”



Furthermore, the miscreants assaulted the BSF constable, attempted to drag him towards the Bangladesh side, and also snatched his personal weapon along with his radio set.



The constable identified as Bhole managed to escape; unfortunately, he was assaulted with bamboo sticks and an iron rod, due to which he sustained serious injuries.



Following the incident, “a commandant-level flag meeting was held with the counterpart, and a strong protest was lodged by the BSF. During the flag meeting, the snatched weapon and radio set were handed back to BSF by Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB)" the statement mentioned.

