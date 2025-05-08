BSF boosts security, night vigilance along Meghalaya-Bangladesh border after Op Sindoor

Shillong, May 8: In the aftermath of the Indian Armed Forces launching Operation Sindoor to neutralise terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, the Border Security Force (BSF) has "raised the bar of alertness" in the Meghalaya sector of the India-Bangladesh border. The border guarding force stated that there is "complete night dominance" at the difficult terrain.

"We have raised the bar of our alertness. Currently, I am at the zero line (international border) reviewing the security arrangements. We have complete night dominance at the borders," OP Upadhyay, Meghalaya Frontier Inspector General, told this correspondent.

He said most of the officers have returned to the border areas from the headquarters here and are reviewing the security arrangements.

"It is a normal protocol when such events (India-Pakistan hostilities) occur. Otherwise, the situation is nor-mal along the border," he added.

The IG said that deployment has been enhanced, which would be further reinforced in the coming days. "We will get more surveillance equipment soon," Upadhyay said.

Meghalaya shares a 443-km border with Bangladesh and a large part of it is unfenced due to opposition from NGOs and the difficult terrain. This makes it easier for unwanted elements to sneak into India through the sector.

Moreover, there is general alertness along the border due to the current upheaval in Bangladesh and the rhetoric resorted by officials from the current regime of the neighbouring country.

Upadhyay, who took charge of the Meghalaya Frontier recently, said that there is no night curfew along the border as of now, but the security arrangements are watertight.