BSF, BGB meet to discuss security issues

Shillong, Sept. 06: The Border Security Force (BSF) and the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) held a Sector-Commander level meeting on Thursday near the Barsora Land Customs Station in Bangladesh to discuss about border and security issues between the two countries.

The meeting was conducted to ensure better coordination and address various border-related issues after a change in regime in Bangladesh, following the ouster of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

The BSF delegation was led by Manoj Kumar Barnwal, DIG of Security Head Quarter, BSF Shillong; while Md. Saiful Islam Chowdhury, Deputy Director General, Sector Commander BGB, Sylhet, Bangladesh led the BGB delegates.









AT Photo: BSF and BGB Sector Commanders

“During the meeting, the commanders of both the border guarding forces discussed on various border-related issues such as co-ordinated Border Management Plan and other matters of mutual interest,” the BSF press statement read.



The BSF, in its press statement, also stated that the meeting led to “meaningful and cordial discussions,” which took place between the two border guarding forces reflecting “friendly bilateral relationships between the two countries.”

The two countries reiterated their commitment to fostering a secure and peaceful border environment and praised the ongoing efforts of their respective forces in maintaining tranquillity in the region.

Both sides also agreed to hold regular coordination meetings to ensure continued cooperation and smooth border management.

Following the political turmoil in the neighbouring country leading Bangladesh nationals attempting to cross the border, the Meghalaya government is set to fence the remaining 50-plus kilometres stretch along the Indo-Bangladesh border.

This stretch of the Meghalaya-Bangladesh border has remained unfenced and particularly vulnerable, despite efforts by the BSF and the state police to prevent infiltration of Bangladesh nationals.