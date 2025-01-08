BSF, BGB hold flag meeting after skirmish near India-B'desh border in Tripura

Agartala, Jan 8: Officials from the Border Security Force (BSF) and the Border Guards of Bangladesh (BGB) recently held a flag meeting in Maguruli, Unakoti district, Tripura, following a border skirmish near the 47th border pillar along the India-Bangladesh border.

The incident took place around 4 pm when a group of Bangladesh smugglers attempted to smuggle sugar across the border. In pursuit of the smugglers, two BSF personnel accidentally crossed into Bangladesh territory, which led to a confrontation.

As the situation escalated, local villagers in Bangladesh joined the smugglers, physically assaulting the BSF soldiers and attempting to seize their rifles.

Some members of the crowd also attacked the Indian soldiers with sharp weapons. A BGB guard intervened, helping to calm the situation and protect the BSF personnel from further harm.

Despite the intervention, tensions soared as the mob began verbally abusing the BSF soldiers, accusing them of firing shots inside Bangladesh and misbehaving with women.

The arrival of BSF reinforcements eventually prompted the crowd to disperse, but the situation remained fragile.

Kailashahar Police Station Officer-in-Charge Arunoday Saha confirmed that the BSF personnel fired a single shot from a Pump Action Gun to disperse the smugglers, but no injuries were reported.

“The firing caused anger among the Bangladesh nationals, who immediately sought the intervention of the BGB,” he said.

The escalating tensions were defused through the flag meeting, where both BSF and BGB officials engaged in talks. The meeting helped ease the situation, preventing further escalation along the border.