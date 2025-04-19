BSF & BGB hold crucial meet amid rising infiltration & cross border crime concerns

Shillong, April 19: Amidst the tense relationship with Bangladesh, the Border Security Force (BSF) and the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) held a Sector Commander-level meeting at Bijoypur in the neighbouring country on effective border management.

The Indian delegation was led by Tura Sector Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Lalit Mohan Sharma and Shillong Sector DIG Manoj Kumar Barnwal. The Bangladesh delegation was led by Mymensingh Sector Commander Colonel Sarker Mohammad Mostafizur Rahman.

Issues such as trans-border crime, illegal infiltration, real-time information sharing were discussed. Both sides agreed to cooperate so that the border could be managed effectively and cross-border crimes could be brought down.

Infiltration has been a major worry for the BSF. In recent days, the number of Bangladeshis sneaking over to India has increased. Several have been nabbed after they reached till Guwahati.

There is also fear of Northeast militant organizations regrouping in Bangladesh under the Muhammad Yunus regime.

The BSF said that several concerns were raised. The BGB too raised concerns related to smuggled goods and contraband from India.

Both sides acknowledged that these concerns could be addressed through regular dialogue and cooperation. The meeting emphasised that the BSF and BGB need to work closely so that mutual trust is maintained and there is operational coordination, peace and security along the 443-km-long border.