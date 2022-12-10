BSF-BGB conference lays emphasis on border killings, drugs & human trafficking

Agartala, Dec 10: The three-day long BSF-BGB border coordination conference concluded on Friday at Tripura BSF Frontier Headquarters in Agartala with a commitment to eliminate border killings and put collaborative efforts to control border crimes.

Briefing the media persons shortly after the signing of joint records, IG BSF Tripura Frontier Sumit Saran said, a range of issues of mutual interest related to the border management came up for discussion during the conference.



According to the Saran, special emphasis was given to issues particularly related to insurgent activities, various trans-border crimes that include the smuggling of contraband items like drugs and narcotic substances, border violations, etc were discussed. "Issues related to pending infrastructure development projects along the border and the Coordinated Border Management Plan (CBMP) were also raised and discussed in the conference," said Saran.

The BSF Inspector General also stated that relations between the two border guarding forces have reached new heights in recent years. "Not only have the BSF and BGB cemented their friendship, but they have also embarked on the high pedestals of mutual trust and cooperation for resolving bilateral border issues through meaningful dialogues at various command levels," the IG added.



Regional Commander of the South East Region Border Guards of Bangladesh, Tanveer Gani Chowdhury, who headed the Bangladesh delegation that participated in the conference, hailed the Indian counterpart for hosting the conference.



He said, "In depth discussion on several important issues took place in the conference, and both the forces have unanimously agreed to share valuable information with each other related to the border crimes. Both the forces are also committed to bringing down the border killings to zero level. A zero tolerance policy will be adopted against insurgents, smuggling of arms, drugs, and human trafficking. The BGB will also take all preventive steps to curb border violations."



Chowdhury also informed the media persons that some areas have been identified by both the forces where more attention should be given and the issue would be addressed accordingly.

